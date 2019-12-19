Members of Congress from Missouri were split in their votes on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The six Republican House members from Missouri voted against impeaching the president, falling among the 197 members who voted against the first article of impeachment for an allegation of abuse of power, and the 198 member who voted against the second article, an allegation that Trump obstructed Congress.
Long criticized Democrats for attempting to stifle Trump since the president took office in 2017.
“He’s had his head held underwater for almost three years now, never coming up for a breath of air; they just keep pushing him down,” Long said.
Long joined Missouri Republicans Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves and Jason Smith in voting against both articles of impeachment.
Long spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives during the impeachment debate Dec. 18.
“We have never, ever in the history of this country seen a presidency like this one. Once the president was sworn in, 19 minutes later The Washington Post said ‘Impeachment begins today.’ A million women marched the next day on Washington. Bank of America, Starbuck’s, both that supported Hilary Clinton, had their windows broken out here in Washington because people were so upset that this man was elected president of the United States,” Long said.
Rep. Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, represents Missouri’s first congressional district, which includes the city of St. Louis and much of northern St. Louis County. Clay and Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, levied the two votes for impeachment from the Show-Me State.
"To be here today, it’s quite a sad moment for this country. Because nobody comes to Congress to impeach a president. But we have a duty. We took an oath to uphold the laws of this country and to honor the Constitution of the United States,” Clay told a correspondent with St. Louis Public Radio, who later tweeted out the quote.
It’s now up to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will conduct an impeachment trial sometime in 2020. For Trump to be removed from office, a trial would require two-thirds of the Senate membership, or 67 senators, to vote to convict the president on an article of impeachment.
At least one of Missouri’s two U.S. Senators seems to be on Trump’s side. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Columbia, condemned the House impeachment votes with a press release the morning after they were held.
“House Democrats have earned a place in history for the worst abuse of the impeachment process ever perpetrated,” Hawley said. “They have ignored due process, ignored House procedures, and ignored the evidence on their way to adopting the first impeachment articles against a president in history that do not even bother to allege a crime.”
Hawley called on voters to note the partisan manner in which impeachment voting occurred in the House, and called on voters to oust Democrats in the 2020 election.
“They have harmed the country and disgraced both themselves and the House with their rabidly partisan crusade, and the voters should reward them accordingly in November,” Hawley said.
The Senate would have to reach agreement on trial procedures before a trial would be conducted. Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts Jr. would serve as the presiding judge over the Senate trial, and a legal team would defend the president.
