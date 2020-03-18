Documented cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus climbed from eight to 13 overnight in Missouri on March 18.
The U.S. death toll stands at 97, as of March 18, with 7,038 cases spread across 54 states and territories, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those figures are both up from the 75 total deaths and 4,226 American cases as of March 17, meaning that 22 persons died and 2,812 were diagnosed with the coronavirus in a window of less than 24 hours.
Four of Missouri’s cases are in Greene County, Christian County’s immediate neighbor to the north. In Springfield, where its estimated that more than 75 percent of Ozark and Nixa’s populations commute for work, Mayor Ken McClure issued an executive order on March 17, prohibiting public gatherings of 10 or more people inside the Springfield city limits until April 1.
The mayor’s executive order in Springfield makes exceptions for schools, daycare facilities and “daily business operations.” However, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and other establishments offering dine-in service are barred from such operations. Restaurants in Springfield are restricted to operating delivery, carry-out and drive-through services only.
“The purpose of the mayor’s order and the ordinance is to minimize community spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The mayor has the authority to amend which public gatherings are prohibited, either in number or in type, if in his judgment the prohibition should be amended to protect public health,” a press release from the city of Springfield reads.
As of 2:30 p.m. March 17, a total of 432 Missouri public school districts/charter schools (out of 555) have closed or will soon close. “Additional restrictive measures will be forthcoming,” according to a notice from the governor’s office.
Seven Christian County school districts (Ozark, Nixa, Sparta, Clever, Billings, Spokane and Chadwick) are all closed through April 3.
Governor’s recommendations
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his staff issued a set of guidelines March 17, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, as well as federal guidance from the Trump administration. The governor encourages Missourians to follow these guidelines:
1. Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
2. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
3. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
4. If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
5. If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
6. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
7. Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
8. Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 50 people.
9. Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
10. Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
11. Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
12. Practice good hygiene:wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face.Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
13. Practice common sense and personal responsibility.
The state has taken several steps to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri, including the restriction or suspension of visitors at Missouri’s veterans homes, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities. Public tours and events in the State Capitol have also been shut down.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, Parson has strongly urged the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more. Parson has also asked that facilities attracting large concentrations of senior citizens strongly consider restrictions or closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus.
March 17, Governor Parson announced that Missouri casinos will be closed through March 30, 2020, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
