With five persons testing positive for the pandemic COVID-19 virus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson advises Missourians to put a hold on large community events and mass gatherings.
Parson issued a statement March 15, after his office received some new reports and advise from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations,” Parson said. “We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
To date, all five of the coronavirus cases in Missouri have been patients who traveled outside the U.S., and likely contracted the virus in foreign countries.
The recommendation is likely to impact senior centers, or other events with the potential to attract large crowds of persons whose immune systems may be compromised.
“We ask that facilities that attract large concentrations of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” Parson said. “We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session.”
Two of the positive coronavirus tests are in Greene County, which lies immediately north of Christian County. Parson encouraged local government health authorities to work together with the CDC and with global health organizations.
“I want to emphasize that we are all in this together. Missouri continues to work closely with both federal and local officials in order to maximize coordination and tailor our response appropriately. It takes all of us at the local, state, and federal level along with neighbors, families, and fellow citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians,” Parson said.
