Missouri Gov. Mike Parson plans to announce updates and/or changes to a statewide social distancing order on April 3. His critics, including Parson’s opponent in the 2020 general election, are calling for a statewide stay-at-home order.
The governor, a Republican from Bolivar, is calling for Missourians to take their own responsibility to curb the spread of COVID-19, and not rely on their government to make decisions for them.
“COVID-19 is affecting everyone and it may seem like there is no end in sight. However, we will overcome this, but people must stay at home as much as possible in order to do that,” Parson said.
Parson pointed out that Missouri has been under a statewide social distancing order barring gatherings of 10 or more persons since March 21, but that not everyone has been following that order.
“All the orders in the world—we can fight, or we can print and we can send out, but at the end of the day, you as an individual are going to have to decide, ‘Are you willing to protect somebody’s life?’” Parson said.
As of a press briefing at 3 p.m. April 2, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 1,834 Missourians tested positive for COVID-19, with 19 deaths. There are 14 confirmed cases in Christian County, and 54 confirmed cases with six deaths in neighboring Greene County.
“Like I’ve said, as more and more people are tested each day, these numbers will continue to rise,” Parson said.
Parson said that the executive branch of the Missouri government continues working around the clock as the COVID-19 situation changes.
“We are working extremely hard for the people of this state, not just government, but our doctors, our nurses, public health professionals, law enforcement, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store workers and all of the Missourians who are on the front lines every day,” Parson said. “We cannot do this alone, and we cannot thank all of you enough for your efforts during these challenging times.”
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat running for governor in the November election, has called on Parson to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.
“Public health experts, front line hospital workers and medical professionals have provided clear guidance on what our state needs to do to make it through this crisis. We need a statewide stay-at-home order now to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Galloway tweeted April 1.
“When you’re the governor of the state of Missouri and you try to do a statewide order—our state is so diverse. Every segment of the state is very different, it is very difficult sometimes to just put a blanket order in place,” Parson said.
Christian County and the cities of Ozark and Nixa have been under localized stay-at-home orders since March 26, which are modeled after orders issued in Springfield and Greene County. Parson has praised local governments in southwest Missouri and in the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas for issuing such orders in past media briefings related to the COVID-19 virus.
Parson advised reporters to pay attention to Friday’s briefing, and said that his staff had been examining a social distancing order set to expire April 6, an order that could be adjusted or extended if he sees fit.
More medical information
Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services, said the state will begin to make more information on COVID-19 statistics available to the general public beginning with the daily press briefing on April 3.
“We will start releasing regularly the number of patients in hospitals for COVID-19, the number of ventilators we have, the number of ICU beds we have available, and hopefully, how long patients are coming in and out of the hospital, how quickly they are being discharged,” Williams said.
Williams also said that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has used mathematical models to determine surge capacity—the estimated amount of ventilators Missouri will need when it reaches the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Williams said there is enough data available for officials to plan for how many ventilators will be needed to treat the most severe coronavirus patients when the peak hits.
“We have enough ventilators, we have a reserve that we have a well laid out plan if an area such as St. Louis or Springfield should have a deficit, we can supply them with ventilators,” Williams said.
Since Missouri came under a statewide emergency declaration, Parson has waived or suspended 276 state laws or regulations in effort to help medical professionals, emergency responders and logistics workers in the fight against the coronavirus.
