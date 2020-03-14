Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency across Missouri in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The emergency declaration comes in the form of an executive order that frees up state government resources and funding to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic. There are now four positive cases of the coronavirus in Missouri, with two more confirmed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on March 13.
The state of emergency declaration puts about $7 million in state funds toward responding to COVID-19.
"Governor Parson's actions taken today support our public health preparations that we have been working on daily since Jan. 27," Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said. "This gives us a different set of resources that we will use to further our response at both the state and local level."
According to Parson's office, the state is working to expand its COVID-19 testing capabilities through the laboratories at University of Missouri system and at Washington University in St. Louis.
"After further consideration, we have decided that declaring a state of emergency is the next appropriate step to protect public health," Parson said.
On March 13, Missouri's COVID-19 case count climbed from two to four. One of the new cases is a St. Louis County resident between the ages of 50 and 60 who allegedly contracted the virus while traveling. The location of the second case has not been shared publicly, but "will be shared with the public as soon as all notifications has been made," according to the governor's office.
The Missouri State Public Health Lab has reportedly tested more than 90 patient samples for the coronavirus.
Parson also stressed that Missouri's health care system is not overwhelmed, nor is it unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have an excellent healthcare system equipped with trained professionals, and I am confident that Missouri is well-equipped to deal with coronavirus," Parson said.
Dr. Williams shared preventive actions that help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses, which include:
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
For more information, visit http://www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus
