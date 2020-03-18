The state of Missouri recorded the first instance of a person dying of the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 18.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson confirmed the death of an undisclosed COVID-19 patient in Boone County with a press conference just after 3:30 p.m.
“We have had our first death from COVID-19 here in the state of Missouri,” Parson said. “This will be the first reported death of the COVID-19 virus.”
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece joined the governor for the briefing in Jefferson City.
“This morning, the family of the patient placed a 9-1-1 call to report a medical emergency,” Treece said. “Emergency responders were operating under the pandemic disease operations plan, and they wore the proper personal protective equipment, PPE, before entering the home and making contact with the patient.”
The patient was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where they died. The six emergency responders who treated the patient have been tested for COVID-19 and are being quarantined in Boone County, Treece said.
“We mourn the loss of one of our community members, and I thank our health care providers and first responders who had planned for this, to be prepared but not panic,” Treece said.
The person who died in Boone County reportedly contracted the virus while traveling and returned to the Columbia area, where they were tested and diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus on March 17.
Missouri’s COVID-19 case count is now at 16 patients, with one death. More than 270 persons have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Four of the 16 Missouri cases of COVID-19 are in Greene County. Across the United States, there have been at least 97 deaths and 7,038 cases of coronavirus infection, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
