Hospitals are prepared for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top infectious disease expert from Springfield says.
As of 2 p.m. on April 22, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 208 deaths among 6,137 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. There have been 19 Christian County residents test positive for COVID-19, according to the Christian County Health Department.
As testing capacity increases in southwest Missouri, health officials in Christian County say that could case the localized case count to rise from 19.
“Public health officials have speculated for several weeks that more cases were likely present than were being accounted. Without the availability of testing, those individuals weren't being reported,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said in a press release.
While a higher COVID-19 case count can cause some people to become alarmed, identifying patients who are positive for the virus is helpful when it comes to containing and stopping the spread of disease, the health department staff says.
“public health officials believe that the more cases being found will lead to expanded investigations that will help curb the virus further. This will allow those needing to be quarantined into a situation where they can be safe for themselves and others more quickly,” the press release authored by city of Ozark public information officer Sam Payne reads.
Gov. Mike Parson indicated on April 22 that he would allow his statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
Dr. Robin Trotman, medical director of the Infectious Diseases Specialty Clinic for CoxHealth in Springfield, said that the stay-at-home orders across Missouri and localized orders like the ones in Springfield, Christian County, Ozark and Nixa have allowed hospitals time to prepare to better treat more COVID-19 patients, should they have to.
“We’ve afforded the health care systems time to get prepared,” Trotman said.
Trotman said that the statewide stay-at-home order kept the virus from overwhelming Missouri hospitals.
“It’s been invaluable to afford us the time. We have literally bent this curve, we flattened this curve, because the models that would have predicted tens of thousands of deaths across the state—those models were informed based on data of how the virus usually, would typically replicate if these interventions weren’t in place,” Trotman said.
CoxHealth converted previously unused shell space on the first floor of its south Springfield hospital into a ward-style COVID-19 unit in a span of about two weeks. By April 9, the COVID-19 ward was ready for patients.
When stay-at-home orders are lifted in May, Dr. Trotman said that health care systems will be safe so that patients can come to hospitals and clinics for treatment of non-COVID-19 issues. At the same time, Springfield hospitals will be able to receive patients who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
“In southwest Missouri, I can say that we’re prepared for almost any rational type of scenario, almost any surge. We’re also prepared for people to reenter the medical systems for their routine medical care,” Trotman said.
Boxing in the outbreaks
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, answers questions from reporters each day during the briefings that Gov. Parson conducts on Facebook.
Williams explained that the state health department is shifting its COVID-19 strategy from one that blankets the state to a plan that goes after “hot spots,” or places in Missouri where multiple cases of COVID-19 spring up at one time. With quick testing, contact tracing and isolation of COVID-19-positive patients, Williams believe health officials can box in the outbreaks.
Williams recounted a visit to the state-run testing laboratory in Columbia on April 21.
“I was at the state lab last night, and it just gave you an idea of how widespread this is—to meet a group of couriers from down the Bootheel as the National Guard was taking testing sites to the very northwest, up in Andrew, Nodaway and Buchanan County. So that one snapshot—you had the two examples in the state where we were trying to box in—we have two outbreaks, or potential outbreaks,” Williams said.
In those cases, state officials were testing patients, medical professionals and workers where cases of COVID-19 had been detected.
“As we have more tests, we have the ability to do that. Let’s say in mid-May we have an outbreak in a nursing home, or in a manufacturing plant, or in a congregating facility like a prison, we’ll be able to have the ability to go in and test everybody,” Williams said.
There may still be some increases in COVID-19 cases once stay-at-home orders are relaxed, the doctors warn.
“As the health care systems start to normalize again, they may be bumps in the road. We may see blips of disease, but we’re going to be aware of those and we’re following those, along with the health departments,” Trotman said. “If people will be patient with us, this is going to be a long haul.”
Trotman stressed that Missourians should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, hand washing recommendations, avoid going to work or going shopping if they feel sick, and practice other disease prevention precautions.
Bilyeu, the Christian County Health Department administrator, echos that sentiment.
“We firmly believe that social distancing and good hand washing etiquette has helped keep our case count down thus far,” Bilyeu said.
