Statewide restrictions designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus will expire at 11:59 p.m. on June 15, opening any spread prevention laws up for local control only.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that the second phase of what the state government calls the “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan” begins June 16.
“It is truly incredible to think how far Missouri has come since March,” Parson said. “At that time, no one knew what to expect. There was a lot of uncertainty, worry and concern, concern that our hospitals would be overwhelmed and that we wouldn’t have enough ICU beds and ventilators.”
The governor said that Missourians should not develop a false sense of victory over the virus.
“Just because we’re opening the state does not mean that the steps we’ve taken so far should be forgotten. The virus is still out there and it is still extremely important for everyone to continue social distancing,” Parson said.
Social distancing guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are here to stay, at least under the current conditions.
“We need to be proactive. Avoid large, contested crowds, and if you can’t social distance, take extra precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” Parson said. “It is up to us to take personal responsibility for our own actions.”
Health and safety is the top priority, but Parson said his office wants to better take on the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on Missouri. County and city governments may still issue restrictions on social gatherings and other measures designed to lower the risk of community spread of COVID-19.
“Local officials will still have the ability to further measure or regulate in places, but from a statewide stance, all restrictions will be lifted.”
On the day Parson announced that statewide orders would be allowed to expire completely, it had been about 90 days since Missouri had its first diagnosed case of COVID-19, which was on March 7.
Greene County had southwest Missouri’s first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 12, and Christian County announced its first two cases on March 18. There have now been 30 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Christian County and four probable cases detected through antibody testing.
At a press briefing in Jefferson City on June 11, Parson reiterated how the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan was built on four pillars: COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), hospital capacity and data.
State-affiliated laboratories have been processing tests for an average of about 10,000 people per day in June.
Parson pointed to an increased availability of PPE and a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations across the state from May 1 to June 10.
“Total hospitalization has fallen by more than 43 percent statewide. As more people recover, ICU beds and ventilators become available,” Parson said.
Reliable data on COVID-19’s spread and its impact on Missouri has been difficult to come by.
“One of the most difficult obstacles I had as governor of the state of Missouri was getting information to make decisions. There were a lot of national models out there that, frankly were pretty inaccurate. It wasn’t doing us much good,” Parson said.
A Missouri-first data gathering plan, Parson said, was the key to developing a dashboard of data available to anyone through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Knowing what we know, we are much better prepared to deal with COVID-19 going forward, which is why we are confident that Missouri is ready to take the next step going forward,” Parson said.
The governor said Missouri will continue with its box-in testing and containment strategy when COVID-19 cases surface.
Emergency declarations have been extended through Dec. 30, 2020, so that Missouri can continue using funding allocated from Congress through the CARES Act. Parson also extended executive orders to reduce regulatory burdens on the practice of telemedicine, on motor carriers, on restaurants selling unprepared foods and on notarizations, among others.
