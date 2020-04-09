Children in Christian County are still learning remotely from home, either on computers or through packets of information on paper, but they won’t set foot in the halls of their schools for the remainder of this academic year.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced an order that more than 550 school districts across Missouri keep their buildings closed to students for the remainder of the academic year at a briefing on April 9. The governor issued a stay-at-home order in effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus that remains in effect until April 24.
Most schools in Christian County have been closed to students since March 12 or March 13.
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven explained that Parson’s order came from a recommendation from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“The recommendation made to Gov. Parson today was not made lightly. This decision was made to continue protecting the health and safety of our students and school staff members,” Vandeven said.
Nutrition services, breakfasts and lunches for students, and child care services for families of health care workers and emergency responders will remain available for the rest of the school year. For specific information, it’s best to check with your child’s school district about how the extended closure will impact the student in your family.
“We know, maybe now more than ever, just how important our public schools are, how critical the services are that they provide their local communities, and how important the work is that our local educators do each day for our children,” Vandeven said.
Vandeven said services should continue through the final day of the spring semester in each school district. That will include all online opportunities that teachers and students throughout Christian County have been engaging in since late March.
“We know remote teaching and learning looks different in every district across our state, so we are simply asking our school leaders to continue to be creative, innovative and persistent in their pursuit to reach students with some kind of academic opportunity,” Vandeven said.
Vandeven said that the order to keep buildings closed across Missouri leaves many questions unanswered as of April 9.
“This announcement brings with it a number of additional questions: what should districts do about summer school? What will the reentry to school look like? How will this impact graduating seniors? What can be done to address the broadband internet issues that we experience across part of our state?” Vandeven said.
Those questions will be answered in the future, Vandeven said.
On the Web
Ozark: http://ozarktigers.org
Nixa: http://nixapublicschools.net/covid19
Clever: https://www.clever.k12.mo.us/news
Sparta: http://sparta.k12.mo.us
Billings: https://tinyurl.com/s96t2nt
Chadwick: http://chadwickcardinals.org
Spokane: http://spokane.k12.mo.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.