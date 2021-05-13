Missouri Gov. Mike Parson directed the state’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to end Missouri’s participation in all federal unemployment insurance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The directive will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12.
Parson believes the move will address what he says is a shortage in the Missouri workforce.
“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19, but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said. “While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”
Missouri Department of Labor Data shows 40 new unemployment claims in Christian County for the month of March 2021, and that Christian County had an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent. The local employment economy appears to be adjusting, with new claims falling from 739 in January to 59 in February in 40 in March 2021. The county’s adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in December 2020. It fell to 4.1 percent in January 2021, climbed to 7.1 percent in February, and reduced to 6.2 percent in March 2021.
The governor’s termination announcement affects six different federal programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, 100-percent reimbursement of short-time compensation benefit costs paid under state law, and
Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.
The Missouri seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in February 2021, the latest available data from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The state unemployment rate reached 12.5 percent in April 2020, and has been on a decline since. Christian County reached a high of 4,231 new unemployment insurance claims in April 2020.
Continued unemployment insurance claims were at 47,080 across the state for the week ending on March 20, 2021, which is the latest data available from the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. New unemployment claims for the same week were at 8,225. By comparison, on March 20, 2020, new unemployment claims in Missouri reached a high of 104,291.
“We know that one of the last remaining hurdles to full economic recovery is addressing this labor shortage. Even with unemployment at only 4.2 percent, there are still 221,266 known job postings across the state,” Parson said. “The solution to close this gap is not the excessive spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government, but rather getting people back to work and to a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families.”
“As I travel the state, from Sarcoxie to Hannibal and all points in between, over-arching concerns from business owners is the shortage of employees,” Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. “Across every industry, businesses cannot compete against federal largesse. Our economy is built upon an active and vibrant workforce, and we should be cultivating job-creation and employment rather than inhibiting them.”
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui gave notice of Missouri’s intention to terminate all federal pandemic-related unemployment programs.
“During the last recession in 2008, the federal government contributed $25 per week to supplement state unemployment benefits. During the latest economic downturn, Washington poured in $600 per week in addition to Missouri’s weekly benefit of up to $320,” Hui said. “Even after the original $600 supplement expired, it was replaced by a federal supplement that provides an extra $300 per week on top of Missouri’s existing state benefit, meaning thousands of claimants continue to receive $620 per week or more.”
Hui said she believes the extra $300 may entice some Missouri residents to avoid returning to jobs they have been called back to, or avoid looking for new jobs.
“The unemployment system is designed to provide a temporary safety net as workers look to reenter the job market. Leaving the level of benefits artificially high would prevent a return to full employment in our state.”
People who claim unemployment in Missouri are required to conduct conduct weekly work searches in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits. This work search requirement had originally been waived in March of 2020 as part of an agreement with the federal government to receive funds under the federal CARES Act. By state law, claimants are required to perform and report three work search activities per week. Qualified work search activities include filing an application (online or in-person) with an employer or through job posting sites or attending a job fair, job interview, reemployment service or skills workshop.
Missouri Job Centers are available to assist unemployed workers with these requirements by providing customized job searches through http://jobs.mo.gov, job fairs, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments, workshops, and other training programs. Employers are encouraged to post job openings on MoJobs. For more information about services available through the Missouri Job Centers, visit http://jobs.mo.gov.
For questions regarding Missouri unemployment, you may use the Division Employment Security's virtual assistant at http://labor.mo.gov or http://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.