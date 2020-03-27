President Donald Trump approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri, as of March 26.
The president approved the governor’s request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 27, Parson signed an executive order to mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s coronavirus response efforts.
“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Parson said. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”
The National Guard’s upcoming work will vary from county-to-county and community-to-community.
“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”
Missouri has been under a statewide emergency status since March 13, and under state-recommended social distancing guidelines since March 21. Christian County and the cities of Ozark, Nixa and Clever are all under locally-declared states of emergency by their respective governments.
A week ago, the governor’s request for low-interest federal disaster loans for Missouri small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19 was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The governor also made requests for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling, which are still under review. Parson’s request for federal hazard mitigation assistance to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters is also under review at the national level.
Missouri has more than 500 coronavirus cases confirmed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as of March 26.
