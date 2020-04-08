If you’ve tried to contact the Missouri Division of Employment Security and you’re frustrated, you aren’t alone.
More than 100,000 calls and emails are coming into the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations each day. Missouri workers who laid off, furloughed, cut to part time or otherwise unemployed due to the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.
“We know the public’s need is great,” Anna Hui, director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said. “We’ve increased the number of staff and continue to look for more efficient ways to handle the volume of incoming emails and calls. Staff are already working overtime, not only to take the claims, but process them so that unemployed workers can get paid as quickly as possible.”
Terms like “historical” and “unprecedented” just aren’t enough. Missouri has never seen such widespread unemployment at one time.
“It’s even higher than was reported at the height of the recession in 2008 and 2009. Last week alone, we took over 104,000 claims, and that’s a 147-percent jump in one week,” Hui said.
Missouri’s unemployment rate was hanging around 3 percent before the pandemic struck the United States.
“To date, we’ve already taken more claims in the last few weeks than for the entire week of 2019.”
The FPUC was created under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act. It provides that any person eligible for at least $1 of unemployment compensation benefits will receive an additional $600 per week from federal supplements.
First timer?
Many Missourians find themselves unemployed for the first time in their working lives. Hui said that the Missouri Division of Employment Security is loaded down with phone calls from people who are upset about processing their claims.
“We acknowledge that frustrations are high, when the public is used to instant access to products and services provided by private sector companies like Amazon, FedEx and PayPal. While we aspire to serve at those levels of delivery, our systems are just not there yet,” Hui said.
The $600 weekly payments will begin as soon as the week of April 12. Payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29. The last payable week for the $600 federal supplement is July 25, 2020. Eligible claimants will receive their regular unemployment benefit from the state, plus $600 from the federal program.
“We’ve already started the back end processing to update our technology systems, and again, that needs to be in place before the program can actually pay out benefits,” Hui said.
Hui said the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations offers two key recommendations for people who are filing for the first time, or people who have questions about the process of filing for unemployment.
First, Hui recommends visiting the COVID-19 landing page on the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ website, https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus. Under the “Unemployment Information” tab, you can find a frequently asked questions section.
“The answers on the website are going to be exactly the same as the answers the staff are in a position to give you,” Hui said.
Hui also recommended that claimants watch some of the videos on the site, which were made to walk an unemployed person through their claim process.
“We understand that there are a lot of people new to the unemployment program, and these videos can help explain the program process and the benefits,” Hui said.
