Even by Isaac Mitchell’s lofty standards, his performance Tuesday was special.
“I wish I would have that type of pitching every day,” the Nixa senior southpaw said after striking out 14, walking no one and firing a two-hitter over six innings in the Eagles’ 4-0 triumph over West Plains.
Name it and Mitchell owned it. The location of his pitches and the drop of his curve ball were top notch. He felt as if he could throw any of his pitches during any count.
“From the get-go during my warmup pitches in the first inning, I felt like I was in total control of what I was doing,” Mitchell said. “If I’m in total control like that, I might as well mix everything up. I could throw my pitches wherever I wanted to each time and I could mix it up, so they would never know what was coming and I was able to keep them off balance.”
“We kept moving (pitches) around to keep giving kids different looks,” catcher Jaret Nelson said.
West Plains (4-6) managed only two singles. No Zizzer reached second base.
Mitchell repeatedly had hitters swinging and missing at a strike three curve ball in the dirt.
“If I’m up 1-2 or 0-2, I’m not going to leave it over the middle,” Mitchell said. “We threw a lot of back-door curve balls and after changing their eye level with fast balls, you’ve got to throw changeups down and away to get them on their front foot.”
Mitchell was coming off a 6-5 loss to Glendale.
“My first couple games I didn’t quite have my command,” he said. “Against Glendale, it really wasn’t a command issue. I left too many balls over the zone. I didn’t have my stuff off-speed stuff.”
Nixa (9-1) gave Mitchell all the run support he needed in the first inning. Sam Russo was hit by a pitch and scored on a line drive by Nelson that the West Plains left-fielder misplayed for and error.
Nelson ripped a triple in the left-center gap and scored on a sacrifice fly by John Gholson.
A Russo single was the only hit the Eagles had in a two-run sixth. Ryan Retone and Tanner Grant each picked up an RBI by being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“We’ve seen some decent slow pitching lately and it’s been an adjustment for everybody,” Nelson said. “We could have hit better than we did today. But we got the job done.”
Nixa, which has won five straight, entertains Parkview on Thursday and will play host to Webb City and Harrison, Arkansas on Saturday, before an early COC showdown at Willard next week.
