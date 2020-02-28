After a car ended up stuck in wet concrete, the Missouri Department of Transportation offered a reminder to Ozark drivers, “Respect the cones.”
The MoDOT Southwest District shared two photographs on its official Facebook page of a single-car incident that occurred at the intersection of South Street and South 15th Street in Ozark. A contractor had poured concrete on Feb. 27, when a the driver of a grey four-door sedan attempted to turn from South Street onto 15th Street. That resulted in the car becoming stuck in the wet concrete.
The orange cones in the construction zones are there for your safety, MoDOT reminds drivers.
The work at South Street and South 15th Street is part of a project to widen South Street, or Business Highway 65, to five lanes from 19th Street to South Sixth Avenue.
The contractor, Hartman and Company, tentatively plans to have the project complete by the end of April.
The project is a cost-sharing partnership between the city of Ozark and MoDOT.
Drivers are urged to continue using caution when traveling on South Street.
South Street widening project scope
-Widen South Street (Business 65) to five lanes between South 19th Street and South Sixth Avenue
-Widen intersection of South Street/Selmore Road/Third Street by adding dual turn lanes from northbound Selmore Road to westbound South Street and from southbound Third Street to eastbound South Street and adding two eastbound and two westbound through lanes
-Install new storm drains and add curb and gutter along South Street
-Build sidewalks in areas along South Street
-Estimated total project cost: $8.5 million
-Prime contractor: Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield
-New completion date: April 2020
