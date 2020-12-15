Clever's girls basketball team halted its three-game losing streak by downing Ash Grove 61-47 Monday.
The Lady Jays (3-3) received 23 points from Carly Simpson and 18 from Ruthie Brown.
Chadwick prevails
Chadwick's girls basketball team beat Billings 50-33.
The Lady Cardinals upped their record to 5-1.
Sparta stays unbeaten
Sparta's girls basketball team took care of Ava 63-55 to up their record to 4-0.
