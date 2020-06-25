Communal spread of the COVID-19 virus continues in Christian County with one confirmed and one probable case added June 25, bringing the active case count to 11 and the total tally to 46 cases since March.
The latest person to contract a case of COVID-19 confirmed through PCR nasal swab testing has been instructed to self-quarantine in their home. Investigators with the Christian County Health Department identified several potential times and places for the possibility of public exposure to the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, June 16, the patient was at the Corner Cafe in Clever from about 8 a.m. to an undetermined departure time, at Walgreens in Nixa at approximately 10:15 a.m. and at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa at about 10:25 a.m.
On Wednesday, June 17, the person dined at Rosie Jo's Cafe in Ozark, beginning at 8:07 a.m.
On Thursday, June 18, they went to Economy Tire and Muffler in Ozark for a brief time at 3:30 p.m., and to Walmart in Ozark at about 2:30 p.m.
On June 19, they were at Safari Off-Road in Nixa at about 8 a.m., Lowe's in Ozark at 10:30 a.m., at Wheeler Gardens in Highlandville at about 11 a.m.
On Sunday, June 21, the patient attended service for an hour at the Oldfield Church of Christ, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
At all times, the patient was considered symptomatic and infections by health department standards, and did not wear a face mask or covering.
Anyone who was at these locations at the same time as the symptomatic COVID-19 patient is considered to be at a low risk for contracting the virus, but should carefully monitor for symptoms. If symptoms such as fever, cough, chills, congestion or loss of taste or smell develop, Christian County residents are urged to isolate themselves from other people and immediately contact a medical provider for an evaluation.
The announcement Thursday marks the eighth new COVID-19 case reported among Christian County residents over a span of five days. A second case announced on June 24 was determined through testing antibodies in the patient's blood. It was determined that they likely had the coronavirus in March, and have since recovered.
Christian County has had one death linked to COVID-19, which happened June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.