Two new cases of COVID-19, one confirmed and one ruled probable, led the Christian County Health Department to issue an advisory to the general public on the evening of June 16.
The health department added two new cases to Christian County's total number of diagnoses since March, bringing the overall count to 37 for the county. One of the new cases is linked to another Christian County resident who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The health department is presently monitoring six active COVID-19 cases, according to a statement issued June 16.
The Christian County Health Department also cautions the general public that one of the newly diagnosed persons visited Lambert's Cafe in Ozark on Saturday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone who visited Lambert's at that time is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19 by community exposure, but should monitor for symptoms.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
The person with the probable coronavirus case was likely sick in March or April, and had their case diagnosed through a blood draw and antibody testing.
In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department asks persons who feel sick or experience symptoms to stay at home and call a physician.
The health department recommends everyone continue to practice social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and others, practice good hand hygiene, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and continuing to wear a face mask or face covering while in public areas around other people.
