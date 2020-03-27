The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that Christian County now has seven confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus as of March 27, which is up three cases from the previous day.
Christian County Health Department officials are waiting for test results from about 30 individuals, results which can take about seven days from the time of the test to the time of return. The increase in positive case of COVID-19 was expected.
“As the number of positive cases in Christian County are starting to increase, we would like to inform our community that we have extra qualified staff coming on board to assist with these investigations,” Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said. “We will continue to put forth 100 percent effort towards the process of identifying all those who have come in contact with known cases and asking for self-quarantine of those individuals.”
Bilyeu said that very few of the persons from Christian County who tested positive for the coronavirus knew they were being exposed at the time they contracted it.
More than 50 Christian County residents are in quarantine because they are believed to have come in contact with persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have COVID-19. Another 47 persons have tested negative for the virus.
“It is time to start weighing decisions on an individual level. We have held onto the mantra of wash your hands and keep distanced from other people. We must all join in this effort by making good decisions,” Bilyeu said. “Wash your hands both before leaving home or work and then again when returning. This protects both you and those you come into contact with.”
All of Christian County is under a 30-day stay-at-home order that began at 12:01 a.m. March 26. Persons are advised to stay home except to carry out essential actions like seeking health care, shopping for necessary groceries and supplies and working at essential jobs.
The health department asks all residents to avoid making unnecessary trips to businesses, even if they are doing shopping or seeking services defined by law as essential. Consolidating shopping trips can help stop the unknowing spread of viruses.
“It is temporarily a whole new approach for a close-knit community to live by. Yet, it is of utmost importance for each of us to be part of the solution to this unwanted situation,” Bilyeu said.
If you are sick, call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435- 8411.
