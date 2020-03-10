Voter turnout was fair in Christian County for the Presidential Preference Primary election March 10.
Of the 60,002 registered voters in Christian County, 11,609 cast ballots in the primary, for a turnout rate of 19.35 percent.
The breakdown was 6,166 Republican ballots to 5,421 Democratic ballots in Christian County, according to data from Christian County Clerk Kay Brown's office.
The Missouri Republican Party issued an official statement at 7:53 p.m., just 53 minutes after polls closed. The GOP touted a victory for President Donald Trump, who netted more than 253,000 votes in the Missouri Republican primary as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Republican voters in Christian County overwhelmingly chose the incumbent president. A total of 6,050 voters cast ballots for Trump in Christian County.
The Missouri Republican Party touted job creation, a national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and low unemployment rates for minorities as reasons why voters backed Trump for a second term.
Christian County voters who chose a Democratic Party ballot backed former Vice President Joe Biden in the primary. Biden won 3,135 of the 5,420 Democratic votes cast in Christian County, enough for 57.84 of Christian County’s primary vote. Bernie Sanders was second among Christian County voters with 2,028 votes.
There were a total of 68 delegates up for grabs from Missouri for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. As of 10 p.m., Biden had secured about 34 of those delegates to Sanders’ 19. Biden had more than 306,000 votes, or 60.4 percent, with Sanders trailing at 171,676, or 33.8 percent.
Christian County had one Green Party, seven Constitution Party and 14 Libertarian Party votes cast.
