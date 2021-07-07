Residents of Clever, Sparta and all of the reaches of Christian County are invited to take part in a 2021 time capsule project.
The Christian County Historical Society announced extended collection days and times for collecting items for a time capsule at the library branches in Sparta and in Clever. Items that memorialize what life is like in Christian County in 2021 will be collected at the Sparta branch of the Christian County Library on July 10, and at the Clever branch of the Christian County Library on July 17. Collection will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
One hundred years ago, citizens of Christian County gathered items for a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone of the newly built Christian County Courthouse in 1921.
In 2021, efforts are underway to again collect materials and put together a time capsule representing Christian County in 2021. Perhaps these items will be examined by the people who live in Christian County 100 years from now, in 2121.
Citizens, business owners, school groups and other organizations are encouraged to think of something to donate to be included in the 2021 time capsule that reflects Christian County.
Submissions:
-Can be from an individual or group
-Can be a story, drawing, photograph, or small object
-Must be 8.5 inches-by-11 inches or smaller, if flat, and single sheets of paper are preferred.
-If an object is three-dimensional, it can be up to 2 inches-by-2 inches-by-2 inches.
-Must be accompanied by a brief description of the item and why it was submitted for the time capsule.
Ideas include:
-Items with business logos or school mascots on them, such as pencils, pens, keychains or business cards
-Menus from locally-owned eating establishments
-Photos with locations and/or persons identified (preferably copies and in black and white)
-Letters or postcards, coins, patches, military awards or pins
Items that can't be accepted:
-Anything with a battery
-Food or liquids
Due to limited space, all submissions are subject to review by the 2021 Christian County Time Capsule Committee. Submitted items will not be returned. A time capsule committee representative will be on hand at both collection sites to help with the process.
