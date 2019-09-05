Christian County sheriff’s deputies helped capture a man considered to be dangerous to the public after a search that lasted several hours Wednesday evening.
Westly Blake Louderback, 38, formerly of Nixa and now of Everton, was arrested and booked in the Christian County Jail at 4:41 a.m. Sept. 5.
Louderback was reportedly arrested after a search south of Clever near the Christian-Stone county line. Louderback was reportedly caught and arrested on property off of Zoller Road south of Billings.
A manhunt reportedly began at around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a law enforcement officer attempted a traffic stop on Jasmine Road, which runs on the Christian-Stone county line on the southern edge of the Christian County panhandle. Louderback reportedly ran from the car on foot.
U.S. Marshals, sheriff’s deputies from Stone and Christian counties and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers searched for Louderback.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office listed Louderback among its “most wanted” for charges filed against him July 15. Louderback is accused of two counts of first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest—all felonies.
The Christian County Jail inmate roster lists the bond amounts for Louderback’s first-degree burglary and first-degree assault charges at $100,000 each.
Online court records show Louderback had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court on a pair of failure to pay child support charges filed against him Sept. 11, 2018. Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon issued a warrant for Louderback’s arrest May 15, 2019.
