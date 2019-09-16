A Christian County woman will spend 120 days in a prison-run drug treatment program after she pleaded guilty to two felonies Sept. 12.
Jammie J. White, 39, admitted to two class D felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor charges of violating the education requirement for a child.
White was originally arrested in late June in a wooded area near the unincorporated community of Goodhope in Douglas County, where her two biological daughters were allegedly found hiding in the woods with only some snack food and a rubber raft.
At a plea hearing on Sept. 12, prosecutors dismissed six additional charges against White, and painted a picture of a mother and two daughters living in poverty. White was convicted of the two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her girls to live with her in a cluttered fifth wheel camper on a piece of property off of State Route DD east of Sparta.
White, who appeared for the hearing via video conferencing equipment, appeared grateful to be sentenced to the 120-day treatment program.
“Thank you, thank you so much,” White said to Circuit Judge Laura Johnson and public defender Steven Kellogg.
If White fails to complete the program, she could be sentenced to five years in prison.
“You have to successfully complete that program in order to be released in 120 days,” Johnson told White.
White will also have to meet terms of a plea agreement that will place her on probation after her release. She will have to complete 100 hours of community service and appear for regular drug tests. Additional conditions of contact with her children will be determined by a family court. The terms of White’s plea agreement with Christian County prosecutors appeared unusually lengthy.
“I’ve never had a plea agreement go onto a second page before,” the judge said.
The trailer where White and her daughters lived reportedly had no running water and no sewer hookup.
On April 2, an administrator from a school in Chadwick contacted law enforcement agents asking for a check of wellbeing on two children who attended school in the Chadwick district.
A Christian County sheriff’s deputy investigated the family and found that White lived in it with her two daughters. The girls had reportedly missed “excessive amounts of school,” due to illness or simply not showing up.
“He observed two large plastic barrels used to catch water and pump that water into the camper for the defendant and/or her children to bathe or wash dishes,” Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shana Mora said at the Thursday hearing in Ozark. Mora explained that the water was pumped using power from a generator. “The defendant stated to the detective that the generators could not run very long.”
White was arrested after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing persons advisory for her two children on June 24, after they were reported missing from a foster home in Hollister.
It’s unclear how the children, ages 16 and 14 at the time, ended up going from Hollister to a wooded area in western Douglas County, a distance somewhere between 40 and 50 miles. White allegedly told sheriff’s deputies that she happened upon her daughters walking along State Route T.
Douglas County deputies reportedly took White into the woods to find the kids on June 25. They drove into a wooded area for about 20 minutes. White allegedly yelled for the children to come out. Deputies found that the girls were hiding in the woods with a small amount of food and a rubber raft.
The prosecuting attorney said that White left the girls in the woods and went to her boyfriend’s house in Goodhope, an unincorporated area in Douglas County about a half hour’s drive from where the children were hiding.
White is currently on probation for a 2017 conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Laura Johnson revoked White’s probation in that case and ordered her to serve a 120-day sentence in prison to run concurrent with her 120 days for endangering the welfare of a child.
Missouri law specifies five different ways that a person may commit the crime of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. To be convicted, a person must be proven to have, “act(ed) in a manner that creates a substantial risk to the life, body or health of a child less than 17 years old.” The law also specifies some provisions for sex-related and drug-related offenses, which will not be applied in the White case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.