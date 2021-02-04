Earlier this season, a conversation with Nixa coach Jay Osborne turned toward where Colin Ruffin ranks among the best point guards in the Eagles’ history.
“Careful now, we’ve had some good ones,” Osborne said.
Duly noted and Ruffin is joining that elite company. During Nixa’s win versus Ozark on Tuesday, he moved into the top 10 among the Eagles’ all-time single-season assists leaders.
With 115 assists in Nixa’s 20 games, Ruffin is averaging 5.8 assists a night. At his current rate, the junior will be in the 150-range at the end of regular-season play. With an Eagles post-season run of three games or more, he could challenge to be second on the assists list.
“We’ve still got a lot of games left, so hopefully I can take the number one spot,” Ruffin said. “I’m blessed to have my name in the records book. Hopefully, I can get my name on a lot more things, too.”
Ruffin is currently seventh. This week, he passed Jordan Epps’ 109 assists in the 2011-12 season, 2016 grad Seth Viebrock’s 110 assists in 2015-16 and Colin Chandler’s 112 assists in 2014-15.
Up next are Trevor Gregg’s 125 assists in 1993-94 and Chris Hastings’ 131 assists in 2005-06 and his 135 assists in 2007-08.
The top three are record-holder Zack Towe with 195 assists in Nixa’s 1998-99 state championship season, Towe with 168 assists in 1997-98 and Viebrock with 164 assists in 2016-17.
Towe tops the career assists chart with 571. Among some of the other notable career assists leaders are 2013 grad Austin Ruder with 322 and 2012 grad Kameron Bundy with 316. Ruder went on to play at Missouri State and Oral Roberts and Bundy at Drury.
Ruffin never saw any of the former Eagles on those lists play, but has heard their names.
“Coach Osborne talks about them a lot, about how they we were really good leaders,” Ruffin said. “He wants me to be that kind of leader, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.