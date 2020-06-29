Do the math and the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association's announcement last week to add a class to multiple sports won't affect Ozark and Nixa.
Sports that will have a class added include fall and spring softball, volleyball, tennis, basketball, baseball and cross country.
In most cases, the enrollment breaks by sport have Ozark and Nixa in the middle of the pack.
This past school year, Nixa ranked 34th in the state with an enrollment of 1,308 and Ozark was 39th with 1,277.
"We're going to be in the highest class, regardless," Nixa AD Brandon Clark said. "Nothing is going to change for us, we're going to be at the top."
Football is staying at six classes. Clark added he suspects Nixa will be designated to Class 6 for the first time in football, but added it's still too close to call.
The Eagles have been among the largest Class 5 schools in the state the past several years.
"We've definitely had growth," Clark said. "At the same time, other schools are growing, too."
COC schools such as Republic, Willard and Branson, with enrollments in the 1,000s, figure to be on the border of remaining in the highest class in some sports or falling a class below.
