It’s a beautiful day in Christian County, made possible by the support of leaders like you.
The University of Missouri Extension Council of Christian County held its annual meeting at the First Baptist Church in Ozark on Feb. 13. Sixty-one people in attendance enjoyed a program centered around the theme “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which featured honors for outgoing council members, swearing in of new members, recognition of local leaders, and presentations on the concept of community neighboring and on the Finley Farms and Ozark Mill development.
“MU Extension welcomed six newly elected members for their two year term offices,” Dr. Pam Duitsman, County Engagement Specialist for MU Extension, said. “We also showed our appreciation for the four members who have finished their terms. A highlight of the evening was taking time to honor two local leaders: Linda Barger and Robert Kerley; placing them on the University of Missouri Extension ‘Leaders Honor Roll’ for their work in carrying out the MU Extension mission in Christian County.”
MU Extension’s David Burton shared a presentation on “Who is my neighbor?” Burton’s talk covered practical actions that every resident in Christian County might use to improve their community.
Burton shared, “where people know the names of their neighbors crime is 60 percent lower,” and that when natural disasters strike, neighbors often become those “first responders.”
Communities that grow in the art of neighboring experience a “kinder and friendly city where solutions to issues can be worked out cooperatively and community programs flourish,” Burton said.
Research indicates that increasing neighborliness leads to an improved quality of life and stronger support for the community overall. Benefits extend to economic development, as data indicates neighborliness builds a sense of community, which tends to lead people to shop local. Burton challenged those in attendance by asking, “What good things might happen if you truly got to know the people in your neighborhood and they got to know you?”
Jerany Jackson and Brendan Sinclair from the Finely Farms Development team shared the keynote presentation, which described the historical significance of the Finley Farms and Ozark Mill development, the current project status, and visioning for the future. The presentation engaged the audience by virtually walking through the site, and sharing details about each construction phase.
Sinclair described Finley Farms as an urban farm that celebrates the agricultural traditions of the Ozarks and demonstrates small-scale farming and gardening techniques. The farm is utilizing organic production principles and practices with an emphasis on healthy soil. A collection of diverse agricultural products are planned. Features will include opportunities for community members to learn how to grow and harvest fruits, vegetables and flowers. Fresh produce and flowers grown on the farm will be available for sale at the farmers’ market and featured in culinary dishes at the mill and The Workshop.
Jackson shared the projected positive economic impact on the city of Ozark, discussed sales tax revenue, projected creation of 500 jobs over the scope of the project, and more than $1 million in wages each year for employees. Approximately 300,000 people are expected to visit the site each year.
The University of Missouri Christian County Extension Council works with MU Extension faculty and staff to utilize the resources of our land-grant University so that Christian County citizens can obtain their goals and maximize their potential. The council strives to support our three impact areas of economy, education, and health, and represents the diverse sectors of Christian County by its membership.
