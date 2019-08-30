The Christian County office of the University of Missouri Extension will recognize the 2019 Christian County Missouri State Fair Farm Family and four farms in the county for earning the Century Farm distinction during the Annual Farm Celebration.
The event will be held Sept. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Ozark. In addition to honoring farm families, renowned author and agricultural humorist Jerry Crownover will be the guest speaker.
Missouri State Fair Farm families are selected from each of the 114 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis. Families earning this distinction are actively engaged in their community and serve in leadership roles within agricultural organizations.
The Century Farm program recognizes farms owned by the same family for 100 consecutive years. The farm must also be at least 40 acres and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. University of Missouri Extension and the MU College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources partner with Missouri Farm Bureau to sponsor this program statewide.
If you are interested in attending the Annual Farm Celebration, please RSVP by contacting the University of Missouri Extension office in Christian County at (417) 581-3558 or christianco@missouri.edu.
