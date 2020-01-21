Two art mediums met in one place at a concert and art exhibit that celebrated life.
The Inman Intermediate School select choir, a group of sixth grade music students from Nixa, put on a concert Jan. 17, with a program entitled “Each Life is Sacred.” The concert at South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield featured the sixth-graders’ collaboration with art students from Nixa High School.
The Inman select choir is a group of 43 students who sang their way through an audition process. The choir meets once per week for practice.
The program is written to, “spread a feeling of joy and wonder to others.”
“We hope that our program will help remind you that the voices of younger generations are worthy of awe and respect. Young or old, every person in our world has value. Each life is sacred,” the ensemble shared with its audience in its program notes.
Students in Megan Johnson’s art class listened to the music that the younger students would be performing and created visual art pieces inspired by the songs.
The Inman select choir, under the direction of teacher Blake Richter, will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association state conference in Osage Beach on Jan. 24.
Inman Intermediate School sixth grade select choir
Cameron Abernathy
Sharika Biswas
Autumn Blount
Sam Brademeyer
Jake Broadwater
Adelle Carter
Maegan Choate
Meliah Copley
Olivia Costley
Nevaeh Dan
Claire Fletcher
Arianna Forster
Patience Forster
Mercedes Galindo
Kalid Garcia
Olivia Goetz
Nathan Haynes
Shobi Hill
Kylie Hood
Gracie Jenkins
Norah Jenkins
Liam Karlsons
Lillian Kirk
London Kirk
Caleb Krall
Kat Larue
Bronwyn Long
Landon Munhollon
Sophia Pina-Cruz
MacKenzie Pojar
Lola Quigg
Karson Robb
Lilli Robison
Lexi Selle
Abbey Spragg
Alexa Tapprich
Raylyn Taylor
Bailey Thompson
Kaden Ulrich
Molly Vaughan
Makaela Wentworth
Makayla Wojczyk
Allyson Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.