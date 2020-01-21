Two art mediums met in one place at a concert and art exhibit that celebrated life.

The Inman Intermediate School select choir, a group of sixth grade music students from Nixa, put on a concert Jan. 17, with a program entitled “Each Life is Sacred.” The concert at South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield featured the sixth-graders’ collaboration with art students from Nixa High School.

The Inman select choir is a group of 43 students who sang their way through an audition process. The choir meets once per week for practice.

The program is written to, “spread a feeling of joy and wonder to others.”

“We hope that our program will help remind you that the voices of younger generations are worthy of awe and respect. Young or old, every person in our world has value. Each life is sacred,” the ensemble shared with its audience in its program notes.

Students in Megan Johnson’s art class listened to the music that the younger students would be performing and created visual art pieces inspired by the songs.

The Inman select choir, under the direction of teacher Blake Richter, will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association state conference in Osage Beach on Jan. 24.

 

Inman Intermediate School sixth grade select choir

Cameron Abernathy

Sharika Biswas

Autumn Blount

Sam Brademeyer

Jake Broadwater

Adelle Carter

Maegan Choate

Meliah Copley

Olivia Costley

Nevaeh Dan

Claire Fletcher

Arianna Forster

Patience Forster

Mercedes Galindo

Kalid Garcia

Olivia Goetz

Nathan Haynes

Shobi Hill

Kylie Hood

Gracie Jenkins

Norah Jenkins

Liam Karlsons

Lillian Kirk

London Kirk

Caleb Krall

Kat Larue

Bronwyn Long

Landon Munhollon

Sophia Pina-Cruz

MacKenzie Pojar

Lola Quigg

Karson Robb

Lilli Robison

Lexi Selle

Abbey Spragg

Alexa Tapprich

Raylyn Taylor

Bailey Thompson

Kaden Ulrich

Molly Vaughan

Makaela Wentworth

Makayla Wojczyk

Allyson Young

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.