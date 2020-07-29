One of Nixa’s most popular events for police and firefighters to mingle with the public has been called off.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a National Night Out celebration in Nixa in 2020, but there are hopes for the event to return in 2021. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 4, at the Nixa X Center.
National Night Out is an evening to hang out with the people and the first responders in your community as everyone enjoys family fun, games, swimming and food.
Police Chief Joe Campbell made the decision to call off the event with the support of Nixa Mayor Brian Steele.
“This was done out of an abundance of caution, specifically to protect our first responders who often come to that event,” Steele said.
