BRANSON — Having waited longer for his first goal of a season than ever before, Zach Naugle was nearly overcome by emotions upon scoring Tuesday.
A Naugle goal not only gave Nixa a bit of breathing room in its 4-2 win over Branson, but allowed himself to breathe a bit easier.
“I’m so relieved to break the curse,” said Naugle, who topped the Eagles with nine goals as a freshman last season. “It’s amazing. I totally would have thought I’d have more goals than I have now. Generally, I’ve been a good scorer. This is the first time I’ve not had a goal for however many games it’s been that we’ve played.
“I’m glad to turn things around and get going for the season,” he added. “It was tough not getting a goal. This brings me up. I’m relieved to finally have turned things around after a little bit of a slow start and I’m hoping to keep getting better from here.”
Naugle’s goal was well received by Nixa’s coaches, players and fans. The Eagles (3-4 overall and 2-2 in the COC) have been held scoreless or managed just one goal in all four of their losses.
“For club, he’s always been our top goal scorer,” center back Kaleb James said. “He needs to fill that role in high school, too, and I have a feeling he’s going to step up into that spot. He has a big role to play on the team and he’’s going to fill it.”
“The gorilla is off his back,” coach Evan Palmer said. “He’s had a tough time. His touch hasn’t been there. But tonight his touch was really good. It’s great to see him so active. In some games he’s got lost a little bit. These are a bunch of sophomore. They have it in them, but they’re understanding the type of energy it takes to consistently go up against older players. They’re learning and getting better.”
Nixa came back from a 2-1 deficit to score three goals over the final 20 minutes. James netted a pair of goals and Andrew Butler added one. Naugle, Riley Lister and Zach Voelker each contributed an assist.
James scored on a header from a corner kick in the first half and did the same in the second half. Even as a center back, he tops the Eagles with four goals.
He’s found his niche by converting corner kicks into goals.
“I’ve spent countless nights — tons of practice — working on reading and timing the ball in the air,” James said. “I’ve always found it to be kind of natural because I’ve been tall for my age and I have a pretty high vertical. We have really good size in the box and it helps when all our tall players are spread out.
“(Defenders) are on top of me, but I play center in basketball,” he added. “I’m used to having to go up against bigger kids than me and having to body up against them. It comes to easy to me.”
“We have big ‘backs and a big team in general and we’re all good in the air,” Naugle said. “We’re putting the ball right where it needs to be.”
The corner kick has become Nixa’s best offense.
“We’ve been living off our corner kicks,” Palmer said. “All these guys who are tall can put the ball away. It’s a great weapon to have on set pieces and corners. We’re doing a great job finding the net. But you can’t rely on them because another team might be tall and good, too. We want to make as many as we can from corner kicks, but not rely on it. It’s nice to get a goal or two not from a set piece and in the run of play.”
“We haven’t been able to put shots away. But this flips the entire season for us,” Naugle said. “We’re hoping to get even on the season in our next game and from there keep going strong.”
The Eagles didn’t downplay the importance of their comeback. They had a full week to think about their 2-1 loss to Ozark.
“That Ozark loss was the most frustrating game I’ve ever been in,” James said. “This is a big win for our confidence."
“The Ozark game was still sitting sour with us, after we dominated in the first half and didn’t score,” Palmer said. “Tonight, I felt we dominated in the first half and it was 2-1 against us. But we fought and fought and found a way. I love the perseverance of this team. We’re scraping and clawing for everything.”
