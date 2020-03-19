If social distancing has you feeling lonely, bored or you happen to have a deep desire for some civic involvement, the city of Nixa wants your input.
Elected and appointed officials are still seeking public comments on an array of issues affecting the Nixa community, and they want residents to voices the comments, concerns and questions at ImagineNixa.com.
Drew Douglas, the city of Nixa’s director of communications, hopes that one in 10 Nixa residents will share at least one thought on the website
“We want to try to get to 10 percent of our community—that’s our stretch goal. We want at least 10 percent of our community to log in and add a comment,” Douglas said.
You have until the middle of May to use the city government-backed website. The site is designed to inform Nixa residents, business owners and other stakeholders about the city’s process for writing a five-year strategic plan. From that information, site visitors may then offer their own input and ideas that will be used to shape Nixa from now until the end of 2025, and maybe beyond that.
“We’ve got a couple hundred people that have engaged and added comments, and things like that, on ImagineNixa.com. We need to get in the thousands,” Douglas said.
Douglas has also been collecting suggestions and comments on paper at different public events, such as Nixa City Council meetings. However, the worldwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Nixa’s recently enacted ban on gatherings of more than 10 people will make it difficult if not impossible for him to continue collecting input in person.
Almost all of the research effort will go to the internet. Douglas encourages everyone in Nixa to put some thought into how they answer some of the prompts on the website.
“You said, ‘More sidewalks, more businesses.’ Great, guys. Be more specific, give me some details. What businesses? Where do you want those sidewalks?” Douglas said.
Discussions on the website are organized by the city of Nixa’s six-piece vision statement, “The city of Nixa will be a high-performance government, creating a safe community, reliable infrastructure and sustainable economy with a vibrant atmosphere united by hometown spirit.”
If you don’t see the discussion you’re after, you can create it by clicking “Join the Brainstorm.”
“Get creative, think deeply and give us some detailed thoughts,” Douglas said.
The Nixa-wide brainstorming will last until May 17. At that point, all of the data collected from ImagineNixa.com will be organized and analyzed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.