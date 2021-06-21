Jaret Nelson has become the Nixa baseball program’s first All-State First-Team selection in 21 years.
Nelson, a catcher, was named last week to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 6 First-Team, after a spectacular junior season.
Nixa has sent many players to the college level in recent years, but Nelson is the Eagles’ first All-State First-Team selection since outfielder Tyson Shields was chosen to the Class 3 All-State First-Team in 2000.
Nelson enjoyed one of the most productive seasons in Nixa history. His numbers are highlighted by a .951 slugging percentage. His 23 extra-base hits included 14 doubles, six home runs and three triples.
Another great Nelson stat is he accounted for 68 runs in 26 games by driving in 37 runs and scoring 31 runs himself.
Nelson sported a .488 batting average and .578 on-base percentage, while collecting 18 stolen bases.
Behind the plate, he was guilty of a modest two errors.
Nixa’s Isaac Mitchell and Ozark’s Holden Sabor have both been recognized as Class 6 All-State Second-Team selections.
Sabor, a senior shortstop, batted .444 with one home run, 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
On the mound, Sabor sported a 2.07 ERA and posted 19 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.
Mitchell was 5-2 with a 1.96 ERA as the Eagles’ ace. He had 77 strikeouts and 15 walks in 53.2 innings.
Around the COC, other Class 6 First-Team selections include Republic’s Jared Hughes and Ryker Harrington. In Class 5, Willard’s Dalen Stewart, Webb City’s Treghan Parker and Devrin Weathers and Carl Junction’s Noah Southern were tabbed First-Team choices.
