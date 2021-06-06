Nixa’s Jaret Nelson and Isaac Mitchell and Ozark’s Holden Sabor are among nine unanimous selections to the All-COC First-Team.
Nelson lived up to all his pre-season hype and then some while putting together one of the most productive seasons in Nixa history. The junior catcher topped the Eagles in practically every offensive category, 12 to be exact.
He compiled a .488 batting average with six home runs and 37 RBIs - all team-highs.
By scoring 31 runs, Nelson accounted for an incredible 68 runs in 26 games, or an average of 2.6 runs a game in Nixa’s 18-8 season. His 23 extra-base hits also included 14 doubles and three triples. Along the way, he stole 18 bases.
Nelson’s slugging percentage was .951. No other Eagle had a slugging percentage higher than .455.
Mitchell posted a 5-2 W-L record with a 1.96 ERA and was named the COC Pitcher Of The Year. A year after undergoing Primary Repair Surgery on his left elbow, the senior southpaw struck out 77 and walked 15 in 53.2 innings. His WHIP was 1.14.
Of the 24 runs Mitchell allowed, 10 came in a 14-5 loss to Ozark.
Sabor emerged as a stalwart for Ozark at shortstop and as the Tigers’ No. 3 hitter in their 11-16 season that included two wins over Nixa and a victory versus eventual Class 5 state champion Willard.
Nixa outfielder Sam Russo is also a First-Team selection. He filled the Eagles’ lead-off role admirably, banging out 28 hits and drawing 28 walks en route to a .373 batting mark and .557 on-base percentage.
On the mound, Russo was 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA over 20 innings pitched.
Webb City senior shortstop Treghan Parker, a Missouri Southern State signee, is the COC Player Of The Year.
Unanimous First-Team picks include Nelson, Mitchell, Sabor, Parker, Willard pitcher Dalen Stewart, Carl Junction catcher Noah Southern, Republic catcher Kyle Hill, Carl Junction shortstop Carson Johnson, Webb City third baseman Shane Noel, Republic outfielder Ryker Harrington and Webb City outfielder Devrin Weathers.
Other First-Team choices are Webb City outfielder Eric Fitch, Carl Junction pitcher Alex Baker, Joplin outfielder Kahl Cooper, Republic pitcher Jared Hughes, Webb City pitcher Cole Gayman and Republic shortstop Vince Pyeatt.
Baker earned All-COC Second-Team honors in football and All-COC Third-Team honors in basketball.
Ozark third baseman Brody Baumann and outfielder Devyn Wright are second-teamers.
The Class 6 District 6 First-Team is made up of Nelson, Mitchell, Sabor and Ozark pitcher Hunter Tennison. Honorable mention recognition goes to Ozark outfielders Caleb Casto and Colton Casteel, along with Russo and Nixa outfielder Alek Sullivan.
