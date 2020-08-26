The Ozark Board of Education voted to hire Zeb Wallace as the Ozark Middle School assistant principal for the 2020-21 school year.
Wallace began his administrative career at West Plains Elementary where he served as assistant principal. Prior to his time at West Plains, he served as the high school A+ coordinator and head baseball coach at West Plains High School. Wallace also spent time at Walnut Grove High School, where he taught business and was the head baseball coach.
“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to serve Ozark Middle School as assistant principal,” Wallace said. “The admin team and teachers at OMS welcomed me with open arms and we have hit the ground running.”
Wallace obtained an undergraduate degree in business from Central Methodist University, followed by a Masters Degree in Education Administration from Missouri State. Currently, he is working on a dual degree, specialist and doctorate, in education administration from Lindenwood University, with an anticipated graduation of fall 2020.
“As we gear up for our new Innovation Center, we recognized the need for additional administration staff at the High School,” Ozark Executive Director of Secondary Learning. Melia Franklin said “To that end, Assistant Principal Nicole Watkins transferred from Ozark Middle School to the high school. Her transfer created an opening filled by Zeb Wallace. Mr. Wallace comes to us from West Plains where he is highly regarded. We are moving toward some exciting changes; these two leaders are well-poised to lead us into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.