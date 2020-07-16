The Christian County Health Department is presently tracking 77 active cases of illness from COVID-19 in Christian County residents.
The health department added 11 new confirmed cases to its rolls on July 15, bringing Christian County's cumulative total to 130 since the first documented case on March 18.
A confirmed case is one where the active COVID-19 virus is detected in a patient through the use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is done with a nasal swab. The swab is used to determine if the patient has active viral RNA present in their nose and throat. A case is classified as "probable" when a patient undergoes antibody testing through the use of a blood draw. Antibody testing looks for antibodies in the blood, and is considered to be a less reliable COVID-19 test because it detects antibodies for all coronaviruses, not specifically COVID-19.
To date, the Christian County Health Department documents 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases through PCR testing, and 13 probable cases with antibody testing. One Christian County resident has died of COVID-19 since the virus reached the area on March 18, 2020.
There were 72 active cases of COVID-19 in Christian County on July 13, meaning that at least six Christian County residents have made recoveries from COVID-19 in the last three days.
Investigators identified the following potential dates and times for community exposures in Christian County. A community exposure is an instance of an infectious person being in a public place without knowledge of all of the persons they may have come into contact with.
Friday, July 3: O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa from 12-1 p.m. and from 3-4 p.m.
Friday, July 3: U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. No specific time provided.
Sunday, July 5: The Bridge Church in Nixa from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Monday, July 6: U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. No specific time provided.
Monday, July 6: Casey’s in Nixa (1306 West Mt. Vernon Street) at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, July 10: Ozark Chevrolet at 9 a.m.
Anyone who visited the locations during the dates and times listed is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Public health officials recommend all Christian County residents practice social distancing while out in public areas, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other persons who do not live in their immediate household. The health department also recommends everyone practice good hand hygiene, avoid crowds or mass gatherings, and wear a face mask or other covering of the nose and mouth if social distancing is not possible.
There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you experience the following symptoms:
-Fever or chills
-Cough
-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of smell or sense of taste
-Sore throat
-Congestion or a runny nose
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Diarrhea
In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department asks persons who feel sick or experience symptoms to stay at home and call a physician.
Complications
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, the disease can cause severe medical complications in some patients, including death. Complications may include:
-Pneumonia or trouble breathing
-Multiple organ failure
-Heart problems
-Blood clots
-Acute kidney injury
-Additional viral and/or bacterial infections
