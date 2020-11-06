A library under construction in Sparta will soon be open and ready to help people with research, entertainment, homework and connectivity to the rest of the world.
The new library will be built to the east of the Dollar General on Highway 14. There is room for the possibility of future building expansion on the land.
In April 2020, Christian County Library Executive Director Geri Godber kicked off National Library Week with a virtual groundbreaking. In the midst of a countywide stay-at-home order, Godber was alone in her office when she turned over some dirt contained inside a pair of plastic buckets. Since then, tons of dirt on the actual construction site at Sparta has been moved, the foundations have been poured and finished, and much of the building structure is in place.
“We’ll be that community resource for Sparta and the surrounding area,” Godber said.
While Sparta has not had its own library, the staff of the Christian County Library has been active in the community for several years. They put on children’s story hours at Sparta Fire Station No. 1, attended stakeholder events such as Sparta Board of Aldermen and Sparta Chamber of Commerce meetings, and have participated in community events like the Sparta Christmas Parade and Persimmon Days.
“We really through the past few years have done our best to be in the communities in terms of having outreach programs,” Godber said. “We are working with the school district in terms of showing our support at the board meetings, but also working with the literacy officer—working with them on some different projects, so that even though we won’t have a library there until March, we’re starting the process of letting the people know what a library can do for them.”
One of the biggest needs the library will help fill for eastern Christian County residents will be access to high speed internet connections.
“There will be work stations for somebody to come in and use the WiFi, because especially in Sparta, WiFi is hard to access,” Godber said.
According to data from University of Missouri Extension, about 4,796 of the 31,097 households in Christian County lack internet access. About 15.42 percent of Christian County’s estimated population of more than 83,000 people live in households without internet access. It’s also estimated that more of Christian County’s population that lacks internet access at home lives on the eastern side of the county.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a higher demand for high speed internet access than Missouri has ever had.
"Internet Service Providers are struggling with a sudden surge in bandwidth demands, while families have to prioritize meetings and tasks to accommodate more devices using the internet at the same time," a University of Missouri Extension researcher shared with a set of COVID-19 response data. "Other households have no internet access at all. Broadband has never been more important than it is now, and it is not accessible to everyone who needs it."
The Christian County Library planned to expand and build new library branches for more than 12 years. In 2017, Christian County voters approved the renewal of the library’s tax levy rate, providing the needed funding for expansion.
Construction Services Group, which does business as the Marion Company, won the bid for the projects. The same company is also building the Sparta Early Childhood Center on the campus of Sparta Elementary and Sparta Middle School, and is also building an identical library branch in Clever.
As part of a cost-saving measure, the new branches are considered “siblings,” meaning they are two buildings designed and constructed with the same set of plans. The Clever and Sparta library buildings include spaces for book shelving, computer terminals, community rooms for library programs and community use, study rooms for small groups, teen and children’s areas, circulation desks, quiet reading spaces, and drive-through pick-up windows.
When the projects are complete, the Christian County Library will have its goal of “Four on 14,” four freestanding library branches on Highway 14 that are accessible to the vast majority of the estimated 90,000 who live in Christian County. The branches in Sparta and Clever will operate with the same hours as the libraries in Ozark and Nixa, with the same amenities.
To view the library’s virtual groundbreaking video and for construction and news updates please visit http://christiancountylibrary.org/expansion.
