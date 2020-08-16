Phoebe Gardner gave up her designation over the summer as one of the better hitters in these parts to never hit a home run.
Gardner belted a home run during her first tournament this year and second overall playing club ball with Extreme Heat. She followed up by hitting five home runs for the Heat and ripped her first homer wearing a Nixa uniform during summer league play in Springfield.
“I'd gotten close to a home run before, but it was like warning-track power,” Gardner said. “I would pop up on fly balls.”
While preparing for summer ball and her sophomore season at Nixa, Gardner made adjustments in her hitting mechanics during the off-season. She strived to use her lower body more to produce more bat speed.
“I worked hard over the winter to change my swing,” she said. “Before, I was an upper-body hitter. I'd hit the ball, but wouldn't hit it real deep. I've learned how to use my hips to make me more powerful.”
Gardner established herself as a key cog in Nixa’s offense as a freshman last year. She hit .351 with 27 runs scored and 18 RBIs. Of her 33 hits, there were only a modest seven extra-base hits, all doubles.
Lady Eagles coach Matt Walker expects Gardner’s power stroke over the summer to carry over to the fall. In addition to her refined mechanics, he feels being a bit more selective at-bat will help her drive the ball more often.
“I don't like to walk. I like to swing at a lot of pitches,” Gardner said.
“An issue we have with her is she swings at bad pitches sometimes,” Walker said. “If she swings, she's probably going to hit it. We have to talk to her about being a bit more disciplined at the plate. I've had freshmen do good before and then they almost take a step back. I'm continuing to push her to make sure that doesn't happen."
Gardner had seven walks and three strikeouts in 94 at-bats. All three of her strikeouts came at the hands of former Reeds Spring fireballer Izzy Erickson.
“I went up there just trying to make contact against her,” Gardner said. “But I hit maybe one foul ball. I was mad. I think I saw a lot of her pitchers like her this summer. If I had another chance at her now, I think I'd do better.”
With the Heat, Gardner was teammates with a handful of players who make up Ozark’s starting lineup. She found playing with the Lady Tigers to be enlightening.
“They're great players and great people,” said Gardner, who was named Offensive MVP while leading the Heat to a United States Specialty Sports Association Tournament championship in July. “I had respect for them before because I know they are good players. I was nervous about playing with them because I thought they were better than me. But I went in and found my spot at third and had a good season.”
Gardner also played third for Nixa last year, but is being moved to shortstop this time around. Walker has shifted Maya Herman, the Lady Eagles’ shortstop from a year ago, to third.
“Her best position might be third. I got her now at short,” Walker said of Gardner, who is also a catcher. “She’s a very versatile player.”
“It's hard to adjust from third to short,” Gardner said. “The throw is different and you have to charge the ball. At third, I'm used to just reacting to the ball and then throw it.”
Gardner is one of three sophomores who figure to start for Nixa. They’ll be joined by four juniors and two seniors. The Lady Eagles are among the pre-season favorites in the COC.
“I think we can get it done this year,” Gardner said. “We have a lot of strong hitters in our lineup. Our infield and outfield are strong and (pitcher Maddy Meierer) has gotten better.”
