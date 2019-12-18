3 new Ozark police officers

THE OZARK POLICE DEPARTMENT celebrated the graduations of three new police officers from the Drury University Law Enforcement Academy Dec. 12. From left, Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold, new Ozark police officers Jeremy Cummings, Blake Anderson and Austin Strickland, and Ozark Police Lt. Kevin Boyce. The new officers started training on the job on Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.