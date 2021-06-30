South Elementary School will be under new leadership when students come to class in August.
The Ozark Board of Education finalized the hiring of Dr. Sarah Cooper on June 24. Cooper most recently worked as the assistant principal at Westport Elementary School in Springfield.
In 15 years of education, Cooper worked 13 years at Westport teaching third, fourth and fifth grades. At Ozark South, she will replace Dr. Sandra Roy, who has been promoted from assistant principal to principal of South Elementary. Dr. Kim Fitzpatrick, the previous principal at South, is now the executive director of student services for the Ozark School District.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve among the great teachers and staff at Ozark South Elementary,” Cooper said. “The Ozark School District is known for great leadership and academic excellence. I cannot wait to get started.”
Cooper graduated with a Bachelor's of Elementary Education in 2007, a Master's Degree in Education Administration in 2010 and a Doctor of Educational Leadership and Curriculum and Instruction in 2018, all from Evangel University.
“Dr. Cooper has had ties to the Ozark School District for several years. I am so happy she finally decided to become a part of the Ozark family,” said Dr. Kent Sappington, executive director of elementary learning. “She will be an excellent addition to South Elementary.”
