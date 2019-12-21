Kay Brown, County Clerk, announces that the new 2020-2021 Voter Identification cards will soon be arriving at your home.
This new voter registration card will replace any current voter registration card you have. Your new voter registration card and or other forms of identification can be presented at all elections starting with the Presidential Preference Primary Election to be held March 10, 2020.
This is the required countywide canvass that is done every two years in accordance with 115.179, RSMO.
“This process helps keep our voter records current,” Brown said. “In the 2020 election year, it is essential for my office to have correct voter information.”
Please be sure to review to the information on your voter identification card for any changes to your voting location.
Christian County polling place changes
(Effective Jan. 1, 2020)
RIVERSIDE 1 & 2 WILL BE RIVERSIDE PRECINCT
All Riverside voters will vote at the James River Church Youth Building located at 6100 N. 19th Street, Ozark.
ROSEDALE 1A PRECINCT
All Rosedale 1A voters will vote at Nixa First Baptist Church located at 601 W. Wasson Drive, Nixa.
LINCOLN No. 2 PRECINCT -
All Lincoln No. 2 voters will vote at the Clever High School FEMA Shelter located at 6800 W. Veterans Boulevard. Clever.
