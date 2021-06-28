Colter Newkirk feels everything is in place for him to reach his potential as a quarterback for Clever. He's making sure to take advantage.
"He's been a 100-percent kid for attendance," first-year Jays coach Jim Genzler said. “I've been proud of him and his effort.”
Newkirk’s perfect attendance for off-season and summer workouts has triggered the most dramatic gains he’s made on and off the field. The junior reports he has responded well to the arrival of Genzler.
"He wants the best for us and knows how to get the best out of us, especially in the weight room," Newkirk said. "This is the strongest I've gotten in a single summer. A lot of that goes to coach Genzler.
“Hard work means a lot to me,” he added. “Being there and on time is the most important thing. If you're there, the hard work and improvement will come. I've made a lot of progress from my freshman year to now. My arm has gotten stronger and I'm making better decisions in the pocket and out of the pocket. My confidence has improved too.”
Newkirk isn't lacking for motivation. He is battling for Clever's starting signal-caller job with classmate Carter Wenger.
Newkirk is confident whoever emerges as the starter will be better off due to competing with each other.
"It's been great competing with Carter," he said. "We've always been neck and neck. It pushes us and gets the best out of the both of us. We keep improving."
Newkirk and Wenger split reps behind center during Clever’s three weeks of 7-on-7 sessions in June at Ozark against the host Tigers, Rogersville and Fair Grove.
“We've told them consistency will lead to them getting better,” Genzler said.
The Jays’ quarterback duties in their inaugural varsity season last year were held by Bryce Gelle. Newkirk said Gelle served as a shining example to the younger Jays.
“Bryce is a hard-working guy,” he said. “He was always on time and there to work. I try to model what I do after him. I want to pick up where he left off.”
