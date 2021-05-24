CARTHAGE — With rain and concrete not mixing well, Ozark senior sprinter Riley Newsom had a short work week at Cretewell Concrete in Nixa last week.
“This week, we didn’t get to work much since it’s rained a lot,” Newsom said.
Presumably feeling a bit stronger and fresher, Newsom raced to a personal record of 50.02 and a first-place finish in the 400 at Saturday’s Class 5 Sectional 3 Meet at Carthage.
For the first time all season, Newsom got the best of Nixa’s Smith Wheeler, the COC and Class 5 District 6 champion in the 400. Wheeler was fourth Saturday with a 50.29.
“He’s beaten me four times this year and it’s been by a little bit,” Newsom said. “With 50 (meters) left, I kind of pushed ahead. I’m glad to see all the hard work pay off.”
With this being Newsom’s one and only season of running track in high school, he didn’t know of Wheeler in the pre-season. Even at the season-opening Branson Invitational, Newsom won the 400 while Wheeler competed in other events.
“My teammates were all telling me he’s real fast. It’s been my goal to beat him,” Newsom said. “In practices, all I see is him running in front of me. That’s been my motivation.”
Newsom was impressed that the first person to congratulate him Saturday was Wheeler.
“You can tell there is that respect level between two competitors. You win some, you lose some,” Newsom said.
Newsom followed up a trip to the Class 4 State Wrestling Tournament over the winter by running track and beginning concrete work at the start of the spring. A neighbor of his set him up for a job at Cretewell.
“I had a lot of on-line classes, so during the day when I didn’t have a class, I’d go do that,” Newsom said. “I lay concrete. We do footings and foundations. Going from that to practices, it’s hard some days.”
Newsom was clocked in 51.81 at Districts, but was optimistic he had a low 50 or high 49 in him.
“I’d run splits that fast so I knew I could run that fast,” he said. “It was just a matter of getting it done in the open (4000 and making it official.”
Newsom and Anna Hitt gave Ozark a sweep of the gold medals in the 400 Saturday.
“Seeing Anna run and beat everyone, that was inspiring,” Newsom said. “It helped me stay focused and stay strong.”
As a Sectional champ looking ahead to a possible medal finish at State, Newsom is suddenly pondering the prospect of running track in college.
“It would be a difficult process, with there being such a short period of time,” Newsom said. “I’ve had some schools that have talked to me about wrestling or track. It definitely would a great opportunity to run at the next level. Not a lot of people get to do that.”
