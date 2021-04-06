Nixa voters entered April 6 with 11 candidates vying for seats on the Nixa City Council. At the end of the day, Amy Hoogstraet and Shawn Lucas stood tall as the winners and the chosen two to serve.
Seven candidates battled it out for one seat on the Nixa City Council to represent District 1, the northernmost of Nixa's three city council districts. It includes every part of the city to the northwest of the Highway 14/U.S. 160 intersection, and every part of the city north of North Street and north of Lorene Street.
Hoogstraet received 134 votes to captured 23.97 percent of 559 votes cast in a seven-way race. She previously served on Nixa’s Strategic Planning Advisory Committee, which crafted a five-year plan that the city of Nixa is using as a guide for growth and development.
“As such, I’m invested in the plan and eager to be a part of its implementation,” Hoogstraet said in a pre-election interview with the Headliner News. “With my previous and ongoing civic involvement, in addition to my body of experience and skills, serving my community on city council is the next logical step, and one I’m very passionate about taking.”
Councilman Scott Perryman announced he would not seek reelection because he intends to move out of District 1, which would make him ineligible to serve out a three-year term. His announcement set off seven candidate filings by the time filing closed on Jan. 19. Hoogstraet emerged from a field that included Stan Gutshall, Jane Cosgrove, Shane Rasor, Randall Bettis, Tariq Lewis and Freddie Young.
Young took 121 votes, narrowly missing a win against Hoogstraet by 13 votes.
Voters in District 2 chose Shawn Lucas from a field of four candidates.
Lucas notched 89 votes to defeat David Larsen, Corin Harskey and Sabrina Griffin. Lucas beat Griffin, who had 81 votes, by just eight votes in a race where 235 ballots were cast.
District 2 is the southeastern third of Nixa, which is everything to the south of North Street and east of U.S. Highway 160, including the historic Main Street area. Councilman Matt Barker opted not to run for reelection in effort to concentrate more time on his family and his teaching career.
According to Nixa's home rule charter, the winning candidate in each race will need to obtain a simple majority of the votes cast in order to win.
"The Council Member from each respective District receiving the greatest number of votes shall serve the longer term for that District. At each regular municipal election thereafter, Council Members shall be elected to fill the positions of those whose terms expire and shall serve full three (3) year terms," the charter reads, in part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.