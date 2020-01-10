One of Ozark’s busiest streets will be closed during overnight hours Jan. 15-16.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced plans to close South Street between 17th Street and 15th Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The road will be open during daytime hours.
The closure will occur in the area near Walgreen’s, Rosie Joe’s Cafe, the Goodwill store and the Carl G. Hefner Enterprise Center. During the closures, drivers will be able to use side streets to travel around the construction on South Street.
Contractor crews will install drain pipes under the road as part of a project to widen South Sreet in Ozark, also known as Business Highway 65, to five lanes from 19th Street to South Sixth Avenue.
The contractor, Hartman and Company, is currently getting the curb and gutter poured on the south side of South Street. The contractor has also installed the storm sewer pipes on the south side of the road and is more than halfway done on the north side.
The project is still tentatively planned to be completed in April 2020.
The project is a cost-sharing partnership between the city of Ozark and MoDOT.
Drivers are urged to continue using caution when traveling on South Street.
South Street widening project scope
-Widen South Street (Business 65) to five lanes between South 19th Street and South Sixth Avenue
-Widen intersection of South Street/Selmore Road/Third Street by adding dual turn lanes from northbound Selmore Road to westbound South Street and from southbound Third Street to eastbound South Street and adding two eastbound and two westbound through lanes
-Install new storm drains and add curb and gutter along South Street
-Build sidewalks in areas along South Street
-Estimated total project cost: $8.5 million
-Prime contractor: Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield
-New completion date: April 2020
