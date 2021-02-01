Nixa’s losing streak at the hands of Kickapoo reached 11 games, as the Eagles fell 84-69 to the Chiefs in the Nixa Invitational Tournament championship game Saturday.
A week earlier when the teams met and Kickapoo won 64-62 in overtime, the Eagles outscored the Chiefs 16-9 in the third quarter. This time around, Kickapoo outscored Nixa 19-5 in the third quarter to break the game open.
The Eagles struggled offensively through three quarters, putting up a modest 35 points. They put up 34 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Kaleb Wofford netted four 3-pointers en route to a 16-point night to lead Nixa (15-3), while Jason Jones scored 14 and Colin Ruffin added 13.
Kickapoo 84, Nixa 69
KICKAPOO (84) — Brookshire 5 7-7 18, Haney 7 1-1 18, Brazile 7 4-5 18, 3 0-0 7, Kellog 3 0-0 6, Doenig 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 2-2 8, Lowery 4 0-0 9. Totals 31 14-15 84.
NIXA (69) — Ruffin 5 1-2 13, Turner 3 0-0 8, Combs 3 4-4 10, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Jones 5 3-4 14, Sorgenfrei 1 0-0 2, Wofford 6 0-0 16, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-10 69.
Kickapoo 20 17 19 28 - 84
Nixa 13 17 5 34 - 69
3-point goals - Wofford 4, Haney 3, Ruffin 2, Turner 2, Robinson 2, Brookshire, Lowery, Jones.
Ozark downs Webb City for third
Ozark’s 56-percent field-goal shooting powered the Tigers past Webb City 73-59 in the third-place game Saturday at the NIT.
Inside the 3-point line, Ozark was especially efficient. The Tigers made good on 27-of-42 shots from the field (64 percent) inside the arc.
Ozark (13-5) outscored Webb City (13-5) by 11 points in the second half, while completing a sweep of the teams’ season series.
Blaine Cline collected 20 points, four assists and two steals for the winners. Ethan Whatley added 19 points and Kyle Flavin contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.
Ozark 73, Webb City 59
OZARK (73) — Cline 7 6-10 20, Harmon 3 0-1 6, Flavin 5 2-2 13, Whatley 6 7-8 19, Voysey 3 1-2 7, Hanks 1 0-0 2, Cox 1 0-0 2, Weston 2 0-0 4. Totals 28-50 16-23 73.
WEBB CITY (59) — Brumit 3 0-0 6, Garrard 2 5-6 9, Hayes 4 1-2 12, Howard 4 0-1 8, Vaden 7 1-1 20, Martin 1 0-0 2, Roets 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-10 59.
Ozark 18 22 14 19 - 73
Webb City 20 17 12 10 - 59
3-point goals - Vaden 5, Hayes 3, Flavin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.