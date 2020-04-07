Nixa’s Ella Schober continues to awe and inspire with her visual artwork.
Schober received a National Medal at the 2020 Scholastic Art Awards presented by the Kansas City Art Institute. Her charcoal drawing received one of the highest honors for visual arts available to young artists.
Schober is one of 22 Nixa High School students to receive regional awards from the Kansas City Art Institute.
This isn’t the first time that Schober’s work has won national acclaim. In 2018, she took the the top prize in the 2018 Sargent Art Brighter World Students' Art Contest for an oil pastel drawing. Schober won a cash prize of $1,500 and Megan Johnson's classroom won $2,000 worth of art supplies from Sargent Art.
