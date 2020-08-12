School buses in Nixa and in Billings passed their tests with A-plus scores on the first try.
It’s now the 23rd year in a row for the buses from Nixa Public Schools to received 100-percent scoring in a statewide inspection. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced results of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division's 2020 annual school bus inspection program on Aug. 11. A total of 11,828 school buses across the state of Missouri were inspected by Highway Patrol personnel during the 2019 program. Of all buses checked, bus inspectors approved 89.1 percent with no defective items noted during inspection.
Buses found to have no defective items are rated as "approved.” Buses having one or more defective items which do not constitute an immediate danger are rated as "defective.” Buses with a defective item which constitutes an immediate danger are rated as "out-of-service.”
Buses rated as "defective" may continue to be operated for the purpose of transporting students until repair is made. School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before a re-inspection with Highway Patrol personnel. Buses rated as "out-of-service" must be repaired, re-inspected, and then placed back into service by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel prior to a school district using that bus to transport students. Buses not presented for re-inspection within the required 10-day period are reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The Highway Patrol rated 1,030 buses “defective” and took 259 buses out of service in the initial round of inspections.
Nixa, Billings and Sparta are among 258 Missouri school districts to earn the Highway Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence Award, obtaining an approval rating of 90 percent or higher with no buses placed out-of-service.
School bus inspections of local interest
Springfield: 159 buses checked, 152 approved, 5 defective, 2 buses taken out of service
Ozark: 60 buses checked, 46 approved, 14 defective
Nixa: 47 buses checked, 47 approved
Logan-Rogersville: 29 buses checked, 22 approved, 3 defective, 4 buses taken out of service
Sparta: 13 buses checked, 12 approved, 1 defective
Clever: 13 buses checked, 10 approved, 3 defective
Spokane: 11 buses checked, 9 approved, 2 buses taken out of service
Fordland: 12 buses checked, 11 approved, 1 bus taken out of service
Chadwick: 9 buses checked, 6 approved, 2 defective, 1 bus taken out of service
Billings: 6 buses checked, 6 approved
Hurley: 5 buses checked, 4 approved, 1 bus taken out of service
