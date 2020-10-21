The Nixa Board of Education voted to appoint Heather Zoromski to serve in the open position on the board and finish the unexpired term of former president Scott McDonald.
Eleven applicants submitted themselves for consideration for appointment, and school board members spent several weeks reviewing them and interviewing candidates.
“We were very impressed with the number of outstanding candidates. It goes to show how much our community supports the schools and believes in our great education system,” Nixa Board of Education Vice President Linda Daugherty said.
Zoromski is a lifelong resident of southwest Missouri, and has resided in Nixa for the last 17 years. She serves as the executive director of the Darr Family Foundation, a private family foundation located in Springfield that provides grants to local nonprofits working to empower our local youth.
“I am honored to be selected to fill this open position,” Zoromski said. “I am so passionate about public education and live in Nixa because of the district’s reputation for high quality education, and I look forward to being a part of helping lead the district into the bright future it has as it prepares our students for the great things in front of them.”
Zoromski also teaches courses on nonprofit administration in the Evangel University College of Business. Previously, she worked as grants administrator of Skaggs Foundation in Branson, and as executive director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of CoxHealth.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in child and family development, and a master’s degree in public health, both from Missouri State University, as well as a certification in grant writing from the American Grant Writer’s Association.
Zoromski serves on the boards of Ozarks Teen Challenge, Kyle Bruton Foundation, Elevate Branson, and holds a Community Advisory Council position with Missouri Foundation for Health.
“Heather comes from a broad background of non-profit work focused on helping children,” Daugherty said. “We look forward to her service to the school district and community.”
Zoromski, a mother of three students in Nixa Public Schools, will serve as an appointed member until the April board meeting. At that time, the board will accept the election results and seat those members elected. There will be one ballot measure to fill the remaining two years of McDonald’s position and a second ballot measure to elect two people to seats for three-year terms. Those two spots are currently held by RaeLynn Anderson and Josh Roberts.
