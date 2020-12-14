They work in vastly different fields, some are Christian County lifers while others are relatively new, and their ideas for what the future ought to look like are different.
One thing that the Nixa Young Professionals’ Top 10 Under 40 for 2020 have in common is that all 10 members are passionate about finding ways to be actively involved in their community. They believe in doing something good in the place where they live and work.
The Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosted a roundtable question-and-answer session with the Top 10 Under 40 at a luncheon held Dec. 8, at the Bridge church in Nixa. Each of the 10 honorees had the opportunity to answer some open-ended questions about business, career goals and philosophy on life. This is just the second year for the Nixa Young Professionals, an arm of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, to present the awards.
Most of the honorees are at a stage in their career where they have worked past the entry level and are in trusted management roles. Abbye Bobbett, an architect with Torgerson Design Partners who had a hand in some notable Ozark projects, offered some advice on traveling in the fast lane of career advancement.
“Don’t hurry through the growth stages. I mean, a lot of us are in a hurry to get to the next step in our career, the next step on our path down the career we’ve chosen, and sometimes we hurry through the time that we get to learn the most,” Bobbett said.
Sgt. Josiah Daugherty of the Nixa Police Department said he would have taken more time to build rapport with others as he gained knowledge of police work.
“The skills that you develop are not as important as your personal relationships. That’s just my person experience. I got really focused on developing skills and getting my degrees done earlier on, and I wish I would have focused more on those relationships,” Daugherty said.
Austin Miller, owner of Wise Built Homes, explained how his outlook on life has changed as he has aged and gained some experience.
“When I was young, I always thought that being the best leader meant you had the most success, you made the most money or that you got the most recognition, but as you get older you realize that really the best leaders are the ones who invest in those around them. They are the ones who elevate those and develop those around them,” Miller said. “If you want to find success, then invest in others first, and eventually, success will find you.”
Drew Douglas, the public information officer for the city of Nixa, discussed how he learned to use conflicts in the workplace as a tool to make things better, rather than avoiding conflict at all costs as his instincts once guided him to do.
“Conflict is not necessarily negative or destruction; conflict can be positive and productive, it’s just about how you use it,” Douglas said.
John Hedgpeth, while still considered a young professional himself, is now in the position of hiring other young professionals to work at Ozark Bank. He offered some thoughts on hiring and managing the youngest members of the workforce that involves giving up complete control.
“Why hire smart people just to tell them what to do? I think that holds true, especially in today’s day and age. We all know the younger generation—they don’t like being told what to do, so I think it’s key to give them a platform to speak their mind, to bring fresh ideas to the table, allow them to implement on those strategies to hit their goals,” Hedgpeth said. “I think young professionals can really add a lot.”
Morgan Miller, a pharmacist with Alps Specialty Pharmacy, offered some insight to older professionals who will be hiring twenty-somethings as they enter the workforce.
“Where you have an environment where you have leaders in your company, not just bosses or supervisors, that helps shape the culture. We talk about culture, but we don’t often define what that looks like. One of the most critical points in having good leadership in the company,” Morgan Miller said.
Leadership, she said, is not something that is easy to teach in a classroom, but more commonly taught on the job and then handed down.
The Nixa Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 class for this year will have additional leadership tasks in 2021. The honorees will have the responsibility of reviewing applications, holding interviews and selecting next year’s Top 10 Under 40 group.
The 2020 Nixa Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40
Morgan Miller—Director of Specialty Pharmacy at Alps Specialty Pharmacy, founder of Remedy, known for work in medication assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders.
Drew Douglas—Public Information Officer with the city of Nixa, coordinator for the city of Nixa’s five-year strategic planning process, director of the Nixa Police Department’s viral lip-sync challenge video.
John Hedgpeth—Chief Financial Officer at Ozark Bank, fourth-generation banker, active with Ozark Rotary, Ozark Optimist Club and the Ozark Historic River District.
Robert Seiner—Corporal at the Nixa Police Department, field training officer, Nixa Police Award of Merit recipient, certified crisis intervention officer who helps teach new Nixa police officers how to serve the people of their community.
Austin Miller—Owner and operator of Wise Built Homes, author of a real estate investing book, “Free Houses,” and active in a father-son ministry he and his son co-founded.
Summer Lampe—Owner and operator of Xtreme Exteriors, leader of a Masterminds of Business chapter, Chief Ambassador and a member of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a member of the Nixa Fire Protection District Board of Directors.
Ryan Mahn—Instructional Coach at John Thomas School of Discovery, adjunct professor at Evangel University, helps guide new and experienced teachers in the fields of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
Jarad Giddens—Director of Business Development at Meridian Title Company, General Manager of Whiskey River Market, Nixa City Councilman and a youth swimming and basketball coach.
Josiah Daugherty—Sergeant with the Nixa Police Department, veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served in Iraq, chair of the Ozarks Area Crisis Intervention Team who is passionate about assisting Nixa residents through personal crises beyond the use of traditional police tactics.
Abbye Bobbett—Project Architect at Torgerson Design Partners, active in the Nixa and Ozark chambers of commerce, Vice President of the Ozark Historic River District and a key player in projects such as the expansion of Mitchum Jewelers and the construction of Ozark Fire Station No. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.