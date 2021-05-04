GATEWAY REAL ESTATE held its company grand opening on April 28. The company is located at 729 West Center Circle in Nixa near City Hall. Pictured are owners Joy Bray (holding scissors) and Ryan Kell (left, holding ribbon) surrounded by members of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. Gateway Real Estate is a full service brokerage, and Bray and Kell specifically sought to open their headquarters in Nixa.