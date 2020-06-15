Bargain hunters rejoice. Nixa residents prepare to declutter.
The Nixa citywide garage sale has a new set of dates. It will take place on the weekend of Friday, July 31-Sunday, Aug. 2.
For those three days only, Nixa residents will not be required to purchase a permit from City Hall in order to hold garage sales.
The original citywide garage sale dates were May 8-10, or Mother’s Day weekend. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nixa was under a stay-at-home order during those dates.
Nixa enters the next phase of its economic recovery from COVID-19 on June 16. There will no longer be limits on the sizes of public gatherings, although social distancing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health precautions are still encouraged.
That means garage sale buyers and sellers will be asked to keep at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other people. Frequent hand washing and sanitizer use, along with face mask use will also be encouraged. If you feel sick or show symptoms of COVID-19, you will be encouraged to stay at home and avoid hosting a garage sale.
